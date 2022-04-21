‘Mr COVID’ started trending on Twitter on Thursday after journalist Anurag Verma posted a video, in which he visits a club in Manhattan, New York.
He shows his COVID-19 vaccination certificate to a watchman for entry but he was stopped by the watchman, who was ‘totally amazed’ to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on the certificate. The watchman even called PM Modi 'Mr Covid'.
In the video, Anurag can be seen showing the picture of PM Modi on his vaccination certificate. He also narrates the watchman's reaction on seeing PM Modi’s picture.
Showed the vaccine certificate outside a Blues club in Manhattan, New York as it was mandatory. The certificate had the picture of Modi.
American gentleman who was checking it was totally amazed by the Modi picture in the certificate. Here is what he said: pic.twitter.com/HcNNo3ydYA
— Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) April 21, 2022