Mr Covid

‘Mr COVID’ trends on Twitter over PM Narendra Modi’s pic on vaccination certificate

‘Mr COVID’ started trending on Twitter on Thursday after journalist Anurag Verma posted a video, in which he visits a club in Manhattan, New York. 

‘Mr COVID’ trends on Twitter over PM Narendra Modi’s pic on vaccination certificate
Image source: Twitter

He shows his COVID-19 vaccination certificate to a watchman for entry but he was stopped by the watchman, who was ‘totally amazed’ to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on the certificate. The watchman even called PM Modi 'Mr Covid'.

In the video, Anurag can be seen showing the picture of PM Modi on his vaccination certificate. He also narrates the watchman's reaction on seeing PM Modi’s picture.

 

Mr CovidNarendra ModiVaccination certificateNew YorkCOVID-19
