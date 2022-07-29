MSBTE Diploma result 2022: The MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2022 has been officially announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, or MSBTE. On msbte.org, candidates who took the MSBTE Summer Diploma Exam 2022 can now check their individual results. The candidates mention that one can download the results. Only after entering your login information, such as your roll number or registration number, will the MSBTE Result 2022 be available for download.