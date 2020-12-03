MSP will not be touched, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as farmers' meeting with Centre concludes

New Delhi: The meeting of farmer leaders with the Central government on Thursday (December 3) concluded here at Vigyan Bhavan without any decision, but both the sides agreed to hold the next round of talks on December 5. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressed the doubts of farmers during the meeting with union leaders.

After holding seven and half-hour-long meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters that "MSP (Minimum Support Price) will not be touched, no changes will be made to it," adding that the next round of the meeting will be held on Saturday (December 5) at 2 PM.

Tomar said that the fourth round of talks has concluded in a very positive atmosphere, adding that the government has no 'ego' in addressing the concerns of the farmers. He said that the government will further strengthen the MSP and the same tax will be charged on private Mandis as well as the APMC Mandis.

Live TV

In the fourth round of meetings held with the Centre, farmer leaders also suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws. "The farmer leaders suggested the government that a special session of the Parliament be called and the new farm laws to be abolished," an official said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting at the Vigyan Bhawan with a delegation of farmers, including the leaders of several farm organisations holding protests in the national capital against the recent farm laws.

Farmer leaders earlier refused the lunch offered by the government during their meeting with three Union ministers. The Union leaders preferred to eat their own food ferried from the Singhu border, where thousands of their colleagues are sitting in protest.

Earlier in the day, farmer leaders, while speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, had expressed hope that the rounds of talks will lead to a positive outcome but many leaders remained consistent with their stand that the protests will continue until the farm laws are rolled back.

"We hope that the talks today will be productive. If our demands are not met, then the farmers will continue the protest and even take part in the Republic Day parade held in Delhi," farmer leader Rakesh Tikat, a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, had said.

Previously on December 1, during a round of talks with union agriculture minister and other leaders, the farmers had refused the tea invitation from the government stating that they had come to demand their right from the government and not to drink tea. The government had held the third round of talks with farmer representatives on Tuesday.

During the talks, the Centre offered to set up a committee, which the farmers` unions rejected, and instead demanded a special session of Parliament to repeal what they have called "black laws" made to favour corporate bodies.

Farmers said they will continue their protest till their issues are resolved. Notably, farmers have warned that Thursday`s talks are the "last chance" for the government to take a decision on the laws.