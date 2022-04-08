MSRTC workers protest outside Sharad Pawar's residence, 105 arrested

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Police on Friday (April 8) registered cases against 105 people under and arrested all accused for rioting and conspiracy, following the protest outside NCP president Sharad Pawar's residence Silver Oak in south Mumbai.

More than a hundred workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged an angry protest, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them.

#WATCH | Some employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation held a protest outside Sharad Pawar’s residence in Mumbai earlier today MSRTC workers have been on strike for the 4-5 months demanding to be treated at par with the state government employee pic.twitter.com/OtyAv6zXKd — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

"I have given instructions to Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey added joint commissioner, law and order, Vishwas Nangre Patil to take strict action against those responsible," Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse Patil told ANI. Someone mislead MSRTC workers, protest is backed by someone else, Patil added.

The police suspect a larger conspiracy behind the protest and are investigating the role of persons involved in the agitation, an official told PTI.

Meanwhile, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray reached Pawar's residence Silver Oak, within 10 minutes of learning about the incident, an NCP officebearer told PTI.

MHRTC workers have been on strike for the 4-5 months demanding to be treated at par with the state government employee.

