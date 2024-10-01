The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has decided to reclaim 14 plots allotted to Parvathi B M, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, following her decision to relinquish ownership and possession. This move comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked Siddaramaiah in a money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in plot allotment.

Parvathi had written to MUDA on Monday, stating that no material wealth is more valuable to her than her husband's respect, dignity, honor, and peace of mind. MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan confirmed that Parvathi's son, Dr. Yathindra, had submitted a letter, and after reviewing the provisions, they decided to cancel the sale deed and take back the plots.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Siddaramaiah on Monday, equivalent to a police FIR, over the alleged irregularities in plot allotment. Additionally, the Lokayukta police filed an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law, and others on September 27, following a Special Court order.

Allegations Surrounding the MUDA Site Allotment Case

It is alleged that 14 compensatory sites were allotted to Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, with higher property value compared to the location of her originally acquired land. The MUDA had allotted plots under a 50:50 ratio scheme, where 50% of developed land was given to land losers in exchange for undeveloped land acquired for residential layouts.

However, it is claimed that Parvathi did not have legal ownership of the 3.16 acres of land in question. The controversy has led to demands for Siddaramaiah's resignation, with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that Parvathi's decision to return the plots is an admission of guilt.