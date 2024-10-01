Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2801239https://zeenews.india.com/india/muda-to-take-back-14-plots-allotted-to-karnataka-cm-siddaramaiahs-wife-2801239.html
NewsIndia
SIDDARAMAIAH MUDA CASE

MUDA To Take Back 14 Plots Allotted To Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Wife

Parvathi B. M., the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, decided to relinquish ownership and possession of the properties hours after the ED filed a money laundering case against her husband.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 09:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MUDA To Take Back 14 Plots Allotted To Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Wife

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has decided to reclaim 14 plots allotted to Parvathi B M, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, following her decision to relinquish ownership and possession. This move comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked Siddaramaiah in a money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in plot allotment.

Parvathi had written to MUDA on Monday, stating that no material wealth is more valuable to her than her husband's respect, dignity, honor, and peace of mind. MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan confirmed that Parvathi's son, Dr. Yathindra, had submitted a letter, and after reviewing the provisions, they decided to cancel the sale deed and take back the plots.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Siddaramaiah on Monday, equivalent to a police FIR, over the alleged irregularities in plot allotment. Additionally, the Lokayukta police filed an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law, and others on September 27, following a Special Court order.

Allegations Surrounding the MUDA Site Allotment Case

It is alleged that 14 compensatory sites were allotted to Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, with higher property value compared to the location of her originally acquired land. The MUDA had allotted plots under a 50:50 ratio scheme, where 50% of developed land was given to land losers in exchange for undeveloped land acquired for residential layouts.

However, it is claimed that Parvathi did not have legal ownership of the 3.16 acres of land in question. The controversy has led to demands for Siddaramaiah's resignation, with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that Parvathi's decision to return the plots is an admission of guilt.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
NEWS ON ONE CLICK