New Delhi: Congress MP Abdul Khaliq from Assam, in his latest interaction with the press, stated that the Mughals were responsible for uniting India as 'Hindustan' and said that he was proud of them. He said India was divided into small states earlier but the Mughals suceeded in bringing the country together.

The Congress Member of Parliament, as quoted by ANI, said, "...India, which was divided into small (princely) states, was given the form of Hindustan. So I'm proud of the Mughals, but I'm not a Mughal, not their descendant. They gave a shape, the name Hindustan so I'm proud of them."

After his comment, Khaliq was asked to comment on the 1671 Battle of Saraighat between the Mughals and Ahoms. He said, "Assam was not attacked by Mughals in an individual capacity. Then, the Mughals were ruling India and had attacked Assam. Our Ahom Army repeatedly defeated them."

Khaliq explained that Assam was a separate from India at the time and there was a conflict betweent the state of Assam and India.

"Now, Assam is an integral part of India and the situation is different. There are ten Assembly segments under my Lok Sabha constituency. Seven of them were in Ahom kingdom and the remaining were in a different kingdom," he further said to news agency ANI.

For the unversed, the Battle of Saraighat was fought in 1671 on the Brahmaputra river at Saraighat between the Mughal Empire and Ahom Kingdom.