Muharram 2021: Delhi govt shifts holiday to August 20, Assam declares half day

New Delhi: The Delhi's government's General Administration Department (GAD) had earlier declared Muharram holiday on August 19 (Thursday), but changed it to Friday following a Union government's decision in this connection. "Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, has revised the holiday on account of Muharram from Thursday to Friday. "Accordingly, holiday on account of Muharram is declared on Friday (August 20, 2021) for all government offices under Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi," an order issued by the city government said.

The Assam government, in a press release on Wednesday (August 18), has said that the government has declared half day on August 20 on account of Muharram in the state.

Meanwhile, several states have cancelled the Muharram procession in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Uttar Pradesh government had directed all the district authorities not to allow any religious procession in the state to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The Karnataka government has banned all Muharram processions until August 20. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad government, ahead of Muharram, said that it has taken necessary precaution in view of COVID-19.

Apart from these, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand will be oberserving Muharram on Friday. As per media reports, Puducherry, observing Muharram on Thursday in the Mahe region. Karaikal and Puducherry and Yanam will observe it on Friday, according to Puducherry government order, Hindustan Times reported.

(With Agency inputs)

