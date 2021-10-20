Mukesh Tandi is on a Mission to Change the Fate of the Rural Areas

In the words of Julius Nyerere, “Education is not a way of escaping poverty, it is a way of fighting it”. These wise words stand true even to this day. Poverty and unemployment are two of the most common and dreadful problems existing in our country to this day. Despite being home to such a large population, not many are willing to come forward and help the underprivileged. Mukesh Tandi is one of the few who stepped up and took part in developing his village. It is rare to see a political figure who is genuinely interested in the well-being of their locality.

Mukesh Tandi is immensely aware of his surroundings and the way the nation works. He explains that the literacy rate is inversely proportional to the poverty rate. As more people will become educated citizens, the poverty rate will start declining. On the other hand, education and employment go hand in hand as their growth is parallel. Education will create more employment opportunities. Mukesh Tandi understands this concept very well.

He believes in the quote by George HW Bush, “Education is the key to opportunity. It’s a ticket out of poverty”. As the first step to creating this opportunity, he has established a high-tech library in the village. The library is equipped with a large collection of books of different genres. Additionally, the library also gives the students access to the Digital Space. They now have the luxury to access the Internet and gain more knowledge. Mukesh understands the importance of education and strives to spread awareness amongst the villagers about the elementary and higher level of education and employment.

Mukesh is aware of the fact that many people come to his region to visit the ancient site of Shiv Temple. Hence, he has improved the path leading to the temple. All the amenities have attracted more and more visitors and pilgrims, thus creating employment opportunities and revenue to fund further developments in the village. Also, he is an active participant in the Gram Panchayat to discuss the impending problems to figure out a solution for the issues. Moreover, he plans to help people develop their overall personality and in-demand skills to increase the chances of them getting hired in areas in and around the city.

Mukesh Tandi’s commendable acts are an inspiration to others, especially those serving in the political sector. He has set the bar high with the advancements and improvements he has brought in his area.

(Brand Desk Content)