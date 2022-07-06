New Delhi: Cabinet Minister Smriti Zubin Irani will replace Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi as the Union Minister of Minority Affairs in addition to her existing portfolio. On the other hand, RCP Singh who had also resigned a day before his Rajya Sabha term ends will be replaced by Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. Scindia will take over as the Ministry of Steel along with his existing portfolio.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Wednesday (July 6), resigned as Union Minister of Minority Affairs, as per PTI. Union minister RCP Singh has also submitted his resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before his Rajya Sabha term gets over, sources told the news agency.

The sources also said that PM Modi had praised Naqvi and Singh during the cabinet meeting earlier today for their contribution to the country during their tenure.

The terms of both Naqvi and Singh will come to an end on Thursday, hence the resignations submitted were to fulfil the constitutional obligation as they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.

BJP’s Naqvi is also the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha, while Singh is a minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet from JD(U) quota.

The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignations of Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.

Live TV