BREAKING: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as Union Minister of Minority Affairs

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday resigned as Union Minister of Minority Affairs, as per PTI sources. 

Jul 06, 2022

New Delhi: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday (July 6) resigned as Union Minister of Minority Affairs, as per PTI. Union minister RCP Singh has also submitted his resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before his Rajya Sabha term gets over, sources told the news agency. 

The sources also said that PM Modi had praised Naqvi and Singh during the cabinet meeting earlier today for their contribution to the country during their tenure. 

The terms of both Naqvi and Singh will come to an end on Thursday, hence the resignations submitted were to fulfil the constitutional obligation as they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.

BJP’s Naqvi is also the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha, while Singh is a minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet from JD(U) quota.

(With agency inputs)

