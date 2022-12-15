Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 26-year-old case, gets 10 years in prison under Gangster Act

New Delhi: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was on Thursday (December 15, 2022) convicted in another case and got 10 years in prison under the Gangster Act.

The conviction of the five-time former MLA pertains to a 1996 case over an attack on a police official in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested him in a money laundering case after he was produced before a court in Prayagraj. The 59-year-old was also questioned by the ED in this case last year.

Ansari has been lodged in a jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh for the last few years in connection with various criminal cases being probed by the state police.

He was taken into custody by the ED under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was produced on Wednesday before a local court in Prayagraj on the basis of a production warrant moved by the agency.

His MLA son Abbas Ansari was also arrested by the federal probe agency in November after questioning at its sub-zonal office in Prayagraj. This was followed by the arrest of Mukhtar Ansari's brother-in-law Atif Raza.

The agency has also got issued a lookout circular against Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsan Ansari as she has not deposed before it after the issuance of summons.

The money laundering case against Mukhtar Ansari stems from multiple FIRs lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police apart from two more FIRs lodged against a company called Vikas Constructions (a partnership firm) that was run by his wife, two brother-in-laws (including Atif Raza) and others.

Mukhtar Ansari is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases booked against him including those on charges of land grabbing, murder and extortion. He faces trial in Uttar Pradesh in several cases, including an attempt to murder and murder.

Earlier this year, the agency attached seven immovable assets of Mukhtar Ansari worth Rs 1.48 crore (registry value).

The agency in August had also raided the official residence of Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari in Delhi and some locations in Ghazipur district, Mau and state capital Lucknow.

The Ghazipur district administration had seized two plots of land, measuring 1.901 hectares and valued at over Rs 6 crore, that were purchased using alleged illegal earnings of Mukhtar Ansari, according to police.

In July, the Uttar Pradesh Police attached Afzal Ansari's assets worth Rs 14.90 crore under the Gangster Act.