Mukhtar Ansari: Dreaded Criminal Who Was Grandson Of Freedom Fighter, Indian Army Brigadier

Uttar Pradesh's one of the dreaded criminals, mafia and gangster who later became a politician, died on Thursday night, following cardiac arrest. He was admitted to Banda's Rani Durgavati Medical College after falling unconscious. As per the medical college, he was attended by a team of nine doctors but succumbed to heart attack. Once a dreaded criminal, Ansari entered the political arena in 1996 and became MLA five times. He also contested the Lok Sabha election but was unsuccessful.

Notable Family History

Ansari, who gained notoriety in Poorvanchal, had an affluent family background. Mukhtar Ansari's paternal grandfather, Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari, was among the early presidents of the Indian National Congress and participated in the Indian freedom struggle while his maternal grandfather, Mohammad Usman, was a Brigadier in the Indian Army. He is also said to be the relative of former Vice President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari.

Ansari's Terror Rule

In the 1980s, Mukhtar Ansari ventured into the realm of crime, initially aligning himself with the Makhanu Singh gang. Mukhtar Ansari rose to prominence within the criminal underworld, engaging in bitter rivalries, notably with Brijesh Singh, as they vied for control over lucrative contracts in coal mining, railway construction, and other sectors.

In 1988, he started his criminal activities and was accused of murdering contractor Sachchidanand Rai and constable Rajendra Singh. His rift with the mafia Brajesh Singh started in 1990. He was arrested later but fled in 1991 after shooting two police personnel. By 1991, he controlled the majority of the alcohol shops and government contracts. In 1996, he was accused of making a life-threatening attack on SSP Uday Shankar. In 1997, despite becoming MLA, he was accused of abducting coal businessman Nand Kishor Rungta.

By the end of the 1990s, Ansari had become a prominent figure in the organized crime landscape in Poorvanchal, participating in violent clashes with rival gangs to gain control over profitable contract enterprises. His entry into politics gained momentum when he purportedly emerged as the unchallenged leader of the gang in Poorvanchal after a shootout with his rival Brijesh Singh. Ansari encountered numerous legal obstacles, including accusations of murdering Kapil Dev Singh in April 2009 and contractor Ajay Prakash Singh in August 2009.

Conviction In Cases

In April 2023, he was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. Additionally, in March 2024, he was handed a life sentence in relation to a counterfeit arm license case. Ansari received a life sentence under Sections 467 (forgery of valuable security, will) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, along with a seven-year term under Sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the IPC. Additionally, he was sentenced to six months in prison under Section 30 of the Arms Act.

Before this, in December 2023, the MP/MLA Court of Varanasi had found Mukhtar Ansari guilty of threatening Mahavir Prasad Rungta, a witness in the murder of 26-year-old coal businessman Nand Kishor Rungta, and had sentenced him to five and a half years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 against him.