'Mukhyamanti banke bahut hoshiyar ban rahe hain': Prashant Kishor slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday (October 4, 2022) attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that he has been able to hold on to his chair and thinks that "he is very smart". Kishor, who is on a 3,500-km-long 'pada-yatra' that would cover every nook and corner of Bihar, also claimed that he spurned a recent request by Nitish to "lead" his Janata Dal (United).

"Nitish Kumar has been able to hold on to his chair and thinks he is very smart (mukhyamanti banke bahut hoshiyar ban rahe hain)," he said.

"After losing the 2014 (Lok Sabha) polls, he met me in Delhi, begging for help. I assisted him in winning the 2015 assembly polls as the chief ministerial candidate of the 'Mahagathbandhan'. Today, he has the temerity to offer 'gyan' (wisdom) to me," Kishor added.

"You all must have learnt through media reports that Nitish Kumar had called me to his residence about 10-15 days back. He asked me to lead his party. I said it is not possible. I cannot go back on the commitment I have made in return for any post," he stated.

Kishor, who last week launched a public awareness campaign called 'Jan Suraaj', was apparently referring to Kumar's recent dismissive averment that he "did not know A, B and C" of Bihar's politics.

"I am the son of a doctor, trying to work in my home state after having proven my mettle across the country," the former national vice-president of JD(U) said.

He also hit out at JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan who had questioned the source of funding for his 'pada-yatra'.

"Those wanting to know from where I am getting the money should know that unlike them, I have not indulged in 'dalaali' (brokerage)," Kishor said.

"Politicians have for long been seeking my advice on how to win elections. The media has been full of praise for my track record as a political strategist. But never before have I asked anybody to lend me money," he said.

"But today I am seeking donations. This is the fee that I am charging towards building this movement which entails expenses like the tent we have put up here," Kishor said.

It is notable that Kishor was inducted into the JD(U) in 2018 by Nitish, who then headed the party, and got elevated to the national vice-president's post within a few weeks. However, a squabble with Kumar over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens led to his expulsion from the party less than a couple of years later.

(With inputs from PTI)