Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: Who Will Get Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid And Who Not? Will It Help AAP In Lok Sabha Polls?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the women of the national capital. Presenting the budget in the Delhi assembly, Finance Minister Atishi said that the Kejriwal government will give Rs 1000/month to every woman above 18 years of age. "Elders of a family hand over money to sisters and daughters. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the elder of the Delhi family is taking a huge step for the sister daughters of Delhi," said Atishi.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government in its Budget announced the populist measure to transfer Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age under 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana for the financial year 2024-25. However, not all Delhi women will get the benefits of the scheme.

Who All Are Not Eligible?

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that while there are around 67 lakh women voters in the national capital, around 45-50 lakh women are likely to get the benefits of the scheme. "Delhi has around 67 lakh women voters. If you remove income taxpayers and government employees from them, it is also possible that all women may not apply for this, then as per my estimates, around 45-50 lakh women will avail the benefit of the scheme," said CM Kejriwal.

Therefore, those women who are residents of Delhi and pay taxes or those who are government employees will not be eligible for the monthly financial aid. Also, those women who won't apply for the scheme will not get the benefits.

Political Masterstroke?

Delhi now has a total of 1.47 crore registered voters out of these, there are 67 lakh women voters. This is around 45 per cent of Delhi's population. To woo the women voters, the AAP has come out with this populist scheme. If this translates into votes, this will certainly dent the BJP's winning chances in the Lok Sabha polls. CM Kejriwal even appealed to the Delhi voters to give all seven seats to the INDIA bloc. "What did Delhi get by electing 7 BJP MPs? When the central government stops the work of the people of Delhi, BJP MPs clap loudly. I want to tell the people of Delhi that I am fighting for them alone against the Central Government. This time, I will get strength if you make 7 MPs from the INDIA Alliance. Then no one will have the courage to stop the work of Delhi," said Kejriwal.