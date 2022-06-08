Mukul Roy's MLA post is not being dismissed. West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee dismissed BJP's objections. He had given the same verdict in the past in the case. The Calcutta High Court later moved a petition seeking review of the verdict. In view of this, the verdict was announced again on Wednesday, but Biman maintained his old position.

Also Read: 'Mamata Banerjee, dare not set foot here, otherwise...', threats ahead of Chief Minister's North Bengal visit

On February 11, on the orders of the Supreme Court, Biman gave the verdict in the case regarding dismissal of Mukul Roy's MLA post. He dismissed Suvendu Adhikari's (The leader of the opposition in the state) petition, and said Mukul was in the BJP. So his krishnanagar north MLA post is not being dismissed. After that, the BJP legislature party approached the Calcutta High Court over the issue. During the hearing of the case, the Calcutta High Court on April 11 asked the Assembly Speaker to reconsider the decision. In accordance with this order, the hearing was held under the supervision of the Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly. However, Biman announced the re-decided verdict on Wednesday after the hearing.

The BJP has been demanding the dismissal of Mukul's MLA post for a long time. Mukul had won the 2021 assembly elections from Krishnanagar North constituency on a BJP ticket. However, on June 11, he went to Trinamool Bhawan and left the BJP and joined the ruling party TMC. Since then, the BJP legislature party has approached the court, sometimes the speaker, demanding the dismissal of his MLA post. But according to the Speaker, Mukul is still in the BJP. So he is a BJP MLA. There is no evidence of him joining the Trinamool.