Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on North Bengal visit now. Mamata Banerjee will hold trinamool (TMC) workers' conferences in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri today. Tomorrow, on Wednesday, she will also participate in a programme of tribals in Alipurduar. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee is touring the district to take stock of the trinamool's organisational preparedness before next year's Panchayat elections. Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister gets threats.from the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) chief Jibon Singh. He said, "I am telling Mamata Banerjee, dare not set foot in Koch Kamtapur. You cannot interfere or oppose the formation of koch Kamtapur."

Ahead of Mamata's visit, Jibon Singh, the head of the separatist organisation KLO, demanded a separate Koch Kamtapur state. In the viral video, he directly threatened the Chief Minister. The names of three BJP MPs like John Barla, Nishith Pramanik and Jayanta Roy also came up in the video of the KLO chief. Zee News, however, did not verify the authenticity of the video.

Jiban Singh can be heard saying, "If Mamata Banerjee imposes the rule-exploitation-torture-oppression-colonial rule or anti-national hatred of the outer west Bengal on Koch Kamtapur forcibly, the consequences will be terrible. We will dedicate millions of lives to this Koch Kamtapur or for the motherland. There will be flood of blood everywhere. We don't recognise the West Bengal government."

There have been agitation for Kamtapur state from Malda to Assam border demanding a separate Kamtapur state. The All Koch Rajbanshi Student Association of Assam demanded that the area from Lower Assam to Malda be kept within the proposed Kamtapur state. Coochbehar became a battleground in 2008 over the demand for a separate state.