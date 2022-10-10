Mulayam Singh Yadav's death 'irreparable loss', says UP CM Yogi Adityanath; announces three-day state mourning

New Delhi: SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 on Monday (October 10, 2022) in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. As a mark of respect to Samajwadi Party founder Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a three-day state mourning.

"Uttar Pradesh government announces three-day state mourning on the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His last rites will be performed with full state honour," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 10, 2022

According to the reports, UP Chief Minister also talked to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav over the phone and expressed his condolences.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, and said he was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi remembered the Samajwadi leader as "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia."

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," PM Modi added.

On the other hand, Congress also condoled Samajwadi Party founder's demise, and said his passing away was an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Yadav's unparalleled contribution to Indian politics as defence minister and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh will always be remembered.

"My deepest condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and all other loved ones," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. "His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min, & in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President," Ramesh said in a tweet.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, assembly speaker Satish Mahana, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, and senior BJP leaders also condoled the death of Yadav.

"The news of the death of the senior SP leader and former Chief Minister is saddening. I express my sympathies to the family members and well-wishers of the leader. May God give them strength to face the grief," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With agency inputs)