Multi-disciplinary monitoring group will help end terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir: Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said the newly set up multi-disciplinary terror monitoring group (MDTMG) would help put an end to the menace in the state.

"Terror funding and terrorist organisation sympathisers are everywhere... Unless they are dealt with, terrorism cannot be wiped out," Malik told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

The Centre Friday set up the MDTMG to ensure synergised and concerted action against terror financing and related activities in the state. When asked whether government employees were under the scanner, Malik said, "I am not talking about employees. I am talking about all those people who are connected with them (terrorists), who are supporting them and who are their sympathisers."

The governor refused to make a comment on alleged reports of certain politicians making pro-terrorist slogans.

According to an official order, the terror monitoring group will have representatives from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Intelligence Bureau, CBI, NIA, and Income Tax Department.

It will also take action against hardcore sympathisers among government employees, including teachers, who are providing covert or overt support to terror activities.

The terms of the reference of the group will be to take coordinated action in all registered cases that relate to terror, terror financing and terror-related activities and bring them to logical conclusion, identify all key persons, including leaders of the organisation(s) who are involved in supporting terrorism in any form and take concerted action against them.

It will have to investigate networks of various channels being used to fund terror and terror-related activities and take coordinated action to stop flow of such funds.

The ADGP CID of JK Police will head the MDTMG which will meet on a weekly basis and submit their action taken report regularly, the order said.