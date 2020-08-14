Multi-layered security, Centre's social distancing norms in place for 74th Independence Day celebrations

New Delhi: In order to avoid any kind of hindrance in the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 in the national capital, the Delhi police has made multi-layered security arrangements at the Red fort and nearby areas.

The Delhi police said that necessary coordination has been made with other agencies like NSG, SPG & ITBP. All the agencies will work in close coordination with each other to cater to all kinds of threat inputs.

SWAT teams and Parakram vans have been strategically stationed at important locations to keep a tight check on the security system. Security personnel are being deployed at several places and Facial Recognition System has also been set up at vantage points for suspect identification.

At the same time, the Delhi police will also ensure that all the necessary guidelines related to coronavirus will be followed as the celebration is taking place during the COVID - 19 pandemic.

Special traffic arrangements have also been made with the optimal deployment of staff, and signages for public convenience to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement across the national capital.

Apart from major locations in Central Delhi, the entire city is kept under high security and the District DCPs are keeping a track of every movement happening in the city.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations in the national capital shall consist of the ceremony at the Red Fort which will include the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister.

The unfurling of the National Flag will take place as usual accompanied by the playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute. The prime minister’s speech shall be followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the release of tricoloured balloons towards the end.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory

The rehearsal for the 74th Independence Day celebration took place on August 13.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, Delhi Police has requested the invitees to follow guidelines issued by the Home Ministry and Health Ministry while they are in the function area at Red Fort.