Multi-storey building collapses in Shimla due to landslide, horrific visuals go viral

New Delhi: A multi-storey building collapsed in Shimla on Thursday (September 30, 2021) evening due to a landslide triggered by recent rains, a senior official said.

The State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said that the incident took place at Ghoda Chowki near Hali Palace in Shimla at around 5.45 pm.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, he said. Further details are awaited.

"A multi-storey building collapsed at Kachi Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh`s Shimla district on Thursday evening, no loss of life was reported. A probe has been ordered by the government to look into the incident," said state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh: Landslides in Kinnaur, Shimla following heavy rains

Meanwhile, a video of the incident of the building collapse is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

According to the sources, the building was announced as unsafe by the local authorities and, due to this reason, it had been vacated earlier.