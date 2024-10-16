Multiple Indian Carriers Receive Bomb Threats, Chicago Bound Air India Flight Diverted To Canada: 10 Points

A series of bomb threats targeting multiple Indian flights caused significant disruptions in the past 48 hours. These threats led to emergency landings and extensive security checks. Among the flights affected was an Air India service from New Delhi to Chicago, which was diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada following a hoax threat posted online.

In total, 10 flights were grounded or diverted due to bomb threats, including services from airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, Air India Express, and Alliance Air.

Key Details of the Hoax Threats

1. Air India flight AI127, travelling from Delhi to Chicago with 211 passengers, was diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada after an online bomb threat surfaced. The aircraft landed safely, and security measures were promptly enacted.

2. The affected flights included Air India Express flight IX684 from Madurai to Singapore, SpiceJet’s SG116 from Darbhanga to Mumbai, IndiGo’s Dammam-Lucknow flight 6E98, Akasa Air’s QP1373 from Bagdogra to Bengaluru, and Alliance Air’s 9I650 from Amritsar to Dehradun.

3. Singapore scrambled two F-15 fighter jets to escort Air India Express flight IX684, which received a bomb threat while en route to Singapore. The plane was safely guided to Changi Airport and landed at 10:04 PM local time.

4. The social media handle responsible for posting the bomb threat was suspended after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) notified cyber-security agencies. Several threats were issued through this platform, causing widespread alarm.

5. Upon receiving the threats, security protocols were activated by airlines, including isolation of planes and rigorous checks. All aircraft affected by the threats were later cleared to resume operations after no explosives were found.

6. After the extensive security response, all threats turned out to be hoaxes. This comes after Monday’s threats also disrupted three international flights originating from Mumbai.

7. SpiceJet flight SG116, travelling from Darbhanga to Mumbai, landed safely at Mumbai Airport and was immediately moved to an isolation bay. No suspicious objects were found during security checks.

8. Akasa Air reported a security alert on board flight QP1373. The captain followed emergency procedures, and the aircraft landed safely in Bengaluru. After inspections, the plane was cleared for service.

9. In response to the threats, Mumbai Police summoned a teenage boy and his father from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, for questioning. The father-son duo is linked to bomb threats that targeted three international flights on Monday.

10. Several international flights departing from Mumbai faced similar bomb threats earlier in the week. These included an Air India flight to New York and two IndiGo flights bound for Muscat and Jeddah, all of which underwent security checks.

Heightened Security Across Airports

Following the threats, airport authorities and airlines across India are on high alert. Counter-terrorism drills were initiated, and heightened security measures were implemented at several airports. The BCAS has also sought assistance from cyber-security agencies to trace those responsible for the hoax threats.

Authorities assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of passengers and to prevent further disruptions from such incidents. Despite the chaos, no bombs were found on any of the flights, and operations resumed after thorough inspections.