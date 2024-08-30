Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Girl Molested, Police Arrest Accused From Uttar Pradesh

MUMBAI: Mumbai police arrested one accused from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for molestation of a 13-year-old girl on August 25 and produced him in court on Thursday, MHB police said. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Zeeshan Mohammed (21 years) and he was working in a private bus agency. He was arrested on Wednesday.

MHB police station official said, "The 13-year-old daughter of the woman complainant had gone to buy some goods from a nearby grocery store and was returning with them. At that time, Zeeshan molested this girl. After the incident, the victim informed her family about the entire incident. The family reached the nearest police station and registered a case. Taking the case seriously, an investigation started under the guidance of senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar."

The investigating officers found that the accused Zeeshan did not have a mobile phone. Further investigation revealed that many people from his village were living in Mumbai's Antop Hill area. Mumbai police said that Zeeshan contacted one of his relatives living in Dahisar from an unknown mobile number and gave false information that he was in the Borivali area but when the police checked the location of that mobile, it was found that he was in Nashik.

According to the police, they took out the location of eight to ten mobile phones, then he was traced and found travelling by train to Uttar Pradesh. It was also found out that the village of the accused is Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and he was travelling to his village.

After this, a trap was laid with the help of local police and he was detained from Prayagraj and brought to Mumbai and arrested. The accused has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.