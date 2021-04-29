2 Tanzanians arrested with over 2 kg cocaine worth Rs 13.35 crore in Mumbai

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday (April 29) arrested two Tanzanian nationals at the Mumbai international airport with 151 capsules of cocaine, worth nearly Rs 13.35 crore.

Two Tanzanian Nationals Mtwanzi Carlos Adam and Rashid Paul Sayula, travelling from Dar-e-Salam, Tanzania to Mumbai via Addis Ababa were detained by the officers of DRI, MZU on April 22 based on intelligence inputs. They had concealed the capsules filled with cocaine inside their stomachs.

They were taken into custody at the airport, their medical examination was conducted at the state-run J J Hospital on the court orders.

“A total of 810 Grams of white colored powder was recovered from 54 Capsules while 1415 Grams of white colored powder was recovered from 97 capsules. On testing the white powder with field test kit, the same was found to be Cocaine,” the press release stated.

As per the official statement, 2.225 Kgs of white colored powder suspected to be Cocaine having a value of Rupees 13.35 Crores in illicit market was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The accused were formally placed under arrest on Thursday and produced before a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

Further investigation in the matter is undergoing.

(With PTI inputs)

