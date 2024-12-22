Mumbai: 4-Year-Old Dies After Speeding SUV Runs Over Him, Teen Driver Held

In a tragic incident, four-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding car driven by a 19-year-old in the Wadala area of Mumbai, police said, adding that the driver was arrested.

This incident unfolded on Saturday evening near Ambedkar College when the accused was reversing the car.

According to reports, Bhushan Gole, the accused was driving his Hyundai Creta.

The driver didn't flee the spot. He was taken to the police station, the official said.

"Prima facie, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol," he added, PTI reported.

The driver has been arrested under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is ongoing.