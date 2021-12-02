Mumbai BJP files police complaint against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for insulting 'national anthem'

Mumbai: A leader of Mumbai BJP has filed a police complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "showing utter disrespect to national anthem" by allegedly singing it while in a sitting position and then "abruptly stopping after 4 or 5 verses", during her visit to the city on Wednesday, according to an ANI report.

Earlier on Wednesday, the West Bengal BJP unit slammed CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly insulting the national anthem by singing the incomplete anthem. While singing the National Anthem during a press conference in Mumbai, Mamata Banerjee did not complete the anthem and sat down midway.

"Mamata Banerjee was sitting down at first then stood up and stopped singing halfway the national anthem of India. Today, as a Chief Minister, she has insulted the culture of Bengal, the national anthem and the country, and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore!" tweeted the West Bengal BJP unit.

Minutes after this conference, several political leaders slammed Banerjee for this gesture. BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted, "Our national anthem is one of the most powerful manifestations of our national identity. The least people holding public office can do is not demean it. Here is a mutilated version of our national anthem sung by Bengal CM. Is India`s opposition so bereft of pride and patriotism?"

BJP West Bengal President Dr Sukanta Majumdar tweeted, "Bengal CM @MamataOfficialsitting at a constitution post insults National Anthem at a gathering in Mumbai. Doesn`t she know proper National Anthem etiquette or is she insulting knowingly?"

Maharashtra BJP leader Pratik Karpe tweeted, "Isn`t this demeaning National Anthem? What were the so called intellectuals present doing when CM @MamataOfficial started National Anthem in a sitting position. Not only that, then she went ahead and abruptly stopped it in between."

BJP MP from Darjeeling Parliamentary Constituency, Raju Bista said, "This is so sad! The Chief Minister representing the state of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore today made a mockery of our National Anthem. #Shameful."

National President of BJP Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya tweeted, "Here we have a Chief Minister, who fails to respect our National Anthem. Expecting the opposition parties to respect Bharat and its values is a lot to ask for these days. This deplorable behaviour from a Constitutional Authority is extremely shameful and condemnable."

'What is UPA? There is no UPA': Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed UPA and said "What is UPA? There is no UPA," while speaking to the reporters. Her remark on Wednesday came after after meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

After the meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee pooh-poohed the existence of the UPA.

She noted that a firm alternative course should be made to fight against "ongoing fascism"."A firm alternative course should be made as nobody`s fighting against ongoing fascism. Sharad ji is the senior-most leader and I came to discuss our political parties. I agree with whatever Sharad ji said. There is no UPA," the West Bengal CM said. (ANI)

The TMC leader statement on the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was made during her three-day visit to Maharashtra`s capital city during which she is meeting leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena.

Sharad Pawar too tweeted a photograph of the meeting with the TMC leader at his residence in Mumbai. "Pleased to meet CM of West Bengal Smt @MamataOfficial at my Mumbai residence. We Discussed various issues. We agreed upon the need to strengthen the collective efforts and commitment towards safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the betterment of our people," tweeted the NCP chief.

Fight against BJP only under Congress: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, however, said that the fight against Bharatiya Janata Party can be fought only under Congress, hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee`s comment that there being no UPA.

Maharashtra Congress chief said, "Fight against BJP can be fought only under Congress` leadership as communal forces are sitting at Centre with a mindset of selling off the nation, ending constitutional system and are working towards it," adding "Today China has encroached upon our nation. If such a system has to be ousted, then only UPA and Congress are the answer to it. So, all state-level parties that are fighting against BJP, should come under UPA to do it."

Taking to Twitter, Patole wrote, "The country is more important than personal ambition and the fight against BJP needs to be fought in unity and not arrogance. A political party limited to one state cannot be an alternative to BJP. Congress is the only viable political option for BJP."

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without the Congress is merely a dream. Venugopal told ANI "Everybody knows the reality of Indian politics. Thinking that without Congress anybody can defeat BJP is merely a dream."

(With Agency Inputs)

