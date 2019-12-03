Mumbai Central Terminus is India's first 'Eat Right Station' with 4-Star rating

Mumbai: The Mumbai Central Terminus of the Western Railway here has been certified as India`s first "Eat Right Station" with a 4-Star rating awarded by the FSSAI.

The honour came on the basis of compliance of food safety and hygiene, availability of healthy diet, food handling at preparation, trans-shipment, and retail/serving points, food waste management, promotion of local and seasonal foods and creating awareness on food safety and a healthy diet, said Western Railway chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar, here on Tuesday.

"The Western Railway, food quality regulator FSSAI, and Indian Railways Catering Tourism Corporation trained food handlers, both in canteens and base kitchens, inspected catering establishments at the station, certified and rated the standards of food," Bhakar said.

As part of efforts to help passengers make a healthy and right food choice, the Indian Railways launched the `Eat Right Station` as part of the `Eat Right India` initiative of the FSSAI started in 2018.

It focused on improving the health and well-being of the people by ensuring they ate healthy, with the FSSAI making suitable interventions on both the demand side and supply side, besides related aspects, said Bhakar.

`Eat Right India` built on two broad pillars -- Eat Healthy and Eat Safe -- aimed to engage, excite and enable people to enhance their health and wellbeing, he added.