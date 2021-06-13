Mumbai Congress chief, party workers booked for flouting COVID norms

Mumbai: Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap and over 40 other party workers were booked for flouting COVID norms.

The Congress leader and his supporters were staging a protest against the fuel price hike in suburban Goregaon on Saturday (June 12).

Jagtap and others had gathered at the SV Road Junction in violation of the guidelines. The local police said some of the protestors were not wearing the face mask.

The Congress workers raised slogans against the central government over the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel.

A case was registered under sections 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) of the IPC and the Maharashtra Police Act. There have been no arrests so far.

Live TV