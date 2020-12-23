Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train to run from December 30; check details

A Rajdhani special train will run on four days of the week between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi), the Central Railway (CR) said on Wednesday. The CR had suspended its Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train after the outbreak of coronavirus in March.

Train number 01221 Rajdhani special will leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 4.10 pm from December 30, it said. The train will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11 am the next day.

The release further said that 01222 Rajdhani special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from December 31 and reach CSMT on the next day at 11.50 am.

The 19-coach train including one AC first class, five AC-2 tiers, 11 AC-3 Tier and one pantry car will halt at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantonment stations in both the directions.

Bookings for 01221 Rajdhani special train will open on December 25. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains, the CR said.

The timings of many Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express and other trains were changed from December 1. Western Railway also changed the timing of some special trains and the schedule of 14 festival special trains have also been extended keeping in mind the rush of passengers.

The timings of Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains running from Mumbai have been revised. New Delhi Rajdhani from Mumbai Central will stop in Borivali. August Kranti Rajdhani Express will no longer stop at Andheri station.

