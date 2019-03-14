हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai foot overbridge collapse

Mumbai foot overbridge collapse: How red traffic signal saved life of many motorists

The bridge connected the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station.

MUMBAI: A red signal at a traffic junction near a foot overbridge (FOB), a major part of which caved in here Thursday evening, proved lucky for a large number of motorists who were waiting for it to turn green.

Without the red signal, the motorists would have passed under the ill-fated bridge near the CSMT railway station, a global heritage site, when a part of it came crashing at around 7.30 pm.

An eyewitness, who was waiting at the signal, said, "We all were waiting impatiently at the signal as it was red. Before the signal turned green, the bridge came down along with people on it. Had the signal turned green earlier, the situation would have been worse."

Photo Gallery: Mumbai's CST station foot overbridge collapses

"It is the time when entire Mumbai rushes to CSMT to return home. We also wanted to reach home early, but now I feel relieved that the signal was red. Otherwise, I could have been injured as well," he said.

A taxi driver, who was near the bridge when the tragedy struck, had a providential escape, though his vehicle suffered damage.

Vehicles behind him stopped in time, thereby avoiding a bigger tragedy. At least five persons were killed and over 30 injured in the overbridge collapse, officials said.

Mumbai foot overbridge collapseMumbai overbridge collapseCST overbridge collapse
