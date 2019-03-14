Foot overbridge near Mumbai's CST station collapses killing 5, injuring 36

In a horrendous incident, a part of a foot overbridge collapsed on Thursday near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station in Mumbai, Maharashtra killing at least five people and injuring 36 others. Two of the injured people are in critical condition. The injured are being traeted at the St. Geroge hospital and G T hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Apoorva Prabhu (35), Ranjana Tambe (40), Zahid Shiraj Khan (32), Sarika Kulkarni (35) and Tapendra Singh (35).

The incident took place around 7.30 pm when a major portion of the bridge caved in. The people who were trapped under the debris have been rescued.

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives in the incident. Taking to Twitter, the PM tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the victims of the bridge collapse. "Railway Minister @PiyushGoyal expresses his sincere condolences to the family of the victims in Mumbai Bridge Collapse. Railway doctors and personnel are cooperating with BMC in relief and rescue operations," tweeted his office.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed pain at the incident. Taking to Twitter the CM said the BMC Commissioner and the Mumbai Police officials have been instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with the Railway officials. "Pained to hear about the FOB incident near TOI building in Mumbai. Spoke to BMC Commissioner and @MumbaiPolice officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with @RailMinIndia officials," said the CM.

Pained to hear about the FOB incident near TOI building in Mumbai.

Spoke to BMC Commissioner and @MumbaiPolice officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with @RailMinIndia officials. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 14, 2019

The Central railway in a statement said, "In an unfortunate incident a portion of public FOB (not railway FOB) has fallen outside CST railway premises across the road. Railway traffic is not affected. Railway doctors, paramedical staff, ambulance are at the site to extend all the possible help to local authorities."

The Ministry of Railways said that the bridge was of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). They, however, added that they are extending support to the victims. "The bridge was of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). However, we're extending all our support to the victims. Railway doctors and personnel are cooperating with BMC in relief and rescue operations," said Ministry of Railways.

The traffic in the area was affected and commuters were asked to use alternate routes. The traffic has been closed on both bounds between CST junction and JJ Flyover till further orders. The commuters have been advised to use the Mahapalika Marg from CST to Metro Junction and ahead towards Princess Street Flyover/ Crawford Market/ Chakala and Mohammed Ali Road.

Commuters coming from JJ Flyover may take a right turn towards Crawford Market/ Metro Junction/ CST and ahead or take a left turn at Nesbit junction and move further to PD mellow road/Avatar Singh Bedi chowk to CST/ lion Gate, Regal junction and further.

The bridge connected the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station.

The bridge which connected the area near the Times of India building with the iconic CSMT station was commonly known as 'Kasab bridge' after the 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist passed through it during the terror attacks.

A 45-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and dog squad are present at the spot.

This is not the first incident in the financial hub of the country. Earlier in 2018, a part of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) had collapsed on the tracks near Andheri Station injuring at least six people.

In another incident, a foot overbridge (FOB), connecting the Parel-Elphinstone Road stations, collapsed at the suburban Elphinstone Road station in Mumbai in September 2017, killing 23 people and injuring over 30 people.