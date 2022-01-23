Mumbai high-rise fire: 4-member committee to probe incident

New Delhi: A four-member committee has been formed to probe the fire that broke out on the 19th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday (January 22).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said a Deputy Municipal Commissioner level officer will preside over the probe, ANI reported. The report has to be submitted in 15 days to the BMC commissioner.

Mumbai | Fire at Kamala building, Tardeo: A 4-member committee formed to probe the incident. Probe to be presided by Deputy Municipal Commissioner level officer; report to be submitted in 15 days to BMC commissioner, as per BMC 6 dead, 23 injured in the fire incident yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

At least six died and 23 were injured in the major fire incident on Saturday that erupted around 7:28 am in Sachinam Heights building, a ground plus 20-storey structure located opposite Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank when many of its residents were still asleep, the BMC had said.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of each deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), and Rs 50,000 each will be provided to the injured.

While the Maharashtra government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of each deceased. Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who visited the site, said prima facie the blaze was caused by a short-circuit. Thackeray tweeted, "The state government will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to family members of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate fire. There were reports about 2 hospitals refusing treatment, however both hospitals informed me that they have admitted and treated some of those injured in this fire."

(With agency inputs)

