Mumbai

Mumbai high-rise fire: Maharashtra government announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to kin of victims

“Government will give an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of victims who lost their lives in the fire incident at the Kamala building in Mumbai's Tardeo area,” said Aaditya Thackeray. 

Play

New Delhi: At least six people were killed and several others were wounded in a massive fire that erupted in a multistorey building near Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo area of Mumbai on Saturday (January 22, 2022) morning. 

Later in the afternoon, the Maharashtra government announced that it will bear the cost of medical treatment for the injured and will provide ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of those who perished in the fire.

“Government will give an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of victims who lost their lives in the fire incident at the Kamala building in Mumbai's Tardeo area,” said Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. 

Aaditya Thackeray visited the Kamala Building fire site in Mumbai to check the ground situation. He also said he is monitoring the firefighting and rescue operations that are underway.

"In touch with the authorities regarding the fire outbreak at the Kamala building in Tardeo. The fire brigade and the police are on site. Rescue and cooling operations are underway," Aaditya Thackeray said in a tweet.

Five people died due to their injuries at Nair Hospital, one died at Kasturba Hospital, sources told Zee Media.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has designated it as a Level-3 (major) fire. The authorities informed that a total of 13 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. 

The fire was noticed at the top part of the 20-storied Kamla Building at around 7.30 a.m. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that the mishap will be thoroughly investigated. "The fire incident that occurred at the Kamala building in Mumbai's Tardeo area will be investigated. Our guardian minister of Mumbai Suburban Aaditya Thackeray and Mumbai City guardian minister Aslam Shaikh will look into it," said Pawar.

Additionally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled with the families of those who died in a fire in Mumbai. He wished for a speedy recovery to the injured and urged party workers to provide assistance to the affected.

"The tragic news of fire in a Mumbai high rise is disturbing. My condolences to the family of those who've lost their lives. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. I appeal to Congress workers to be of every possible assistance," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. “The accident in the building of Tardeo, Mumbai is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. Praying to God to give speedy recovery to the injured,” he tweeted. 

