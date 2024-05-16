Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Ghatkopar Billboard Owner Bhavesh Bhinde Arrested From Udaipur

In a major breakthrough, a Mumbai Police team tracked down and arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the hoarding that crashed in Ghatkopar on May 13, from his hideout in Udaipur, Rajasthan, news agency IANS quoted sources as saying on Thursday. Bhinde, a director at EGO Media Co., has been on the run since Monday's massive billboard crash, which killed 16 people and injured 88 others.



Soon after the tragedy, the Mumbai Police filed a case against Bhinde under the stringent charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. According to an official source, the Bhandup police have formed multiple teams to track down Bhinde, who is constantly on the move and changing locations, making it difficult for the police to apprehend.

Finally, a Crime Branch team pursuing him tracked down Bhinde in Udaipur. He's being brought to Mumbai. Aside from the hoarding crash case, Bhinde, who claims to be politically connected, is facing several other cases at various police stations throughout the city. Bhinde is expected to be brought before a Mumbai court on Friday.



Aside from human casualties, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Thursday that civic teams had recovered the mangled remains of 71 vehicles, including two trucks, 31 four-wheelers, 8 autorickshaws, and 30 two-wheelers.

