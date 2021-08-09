Mumbai local resumes form August 15, you will need THIS to board the service

Mumbai: Mumbai local train services will start from August 15 for people who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday.

"Many travel organizations, as well as citizens, have repeatedly requested permission to use local services. We all know that we have not yet fully recovered from the second wave. There is also the risk of a potential third wave. The central government has also repeatedly warned you about this," Thackeray said.

Here is the list of things needed to avail of the public transport:

1. Passengers need to be fully vaccinated and have the government certified proof of completion.

2. Passengers will only be allowed on the train 14 days after taking the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

3. Those wanting to use the train on a more frequent basis will be required to get a monthly pass.

4. Those who cannot buy the multi-pass through mobile phones can visit the official website and download it from there.

5. The monthly pass is needed for it’s QR code that can be scanned by authorities to prove its authenticity.

Local trains operations were shut down in April this year during the ravaging second wave of COVID-19.

Maharashtra reported 5,508 new COVID-19 cases, 4,895 recoveries, and 151 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the cumulative caseload reached 63,53,328 including 61,44,388 and 1,33,996 deaths. At present, there are 71,510 active cases in the state.

(With inputs from news agencies)

