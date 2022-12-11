Mumbai man scams people on pretext of publishing book on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' speeches

MUMBAI: The editor of a local publication has been charged for allegedly scamming people after he collected money by promising to publish a book featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" radio speeches. The Mumbai Police announced the charges on Saturday, identifying the editor as Alok Tiwari. Tiwari and his team claimed that they would release the book, called Saar Granth, in 2023 with the help of the President. They are accused of spreading misinformation and soliciting funds from industrialists and others.

Case registered against editor of local magazine

"A case has been registered against the editor (Alok Tiwari) of a local publication and his team for allegedly collecting money from people by claiming they would come out with a compilation of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme speeches," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam.

What were the editor's false claims?

The DCP added that the publication had claimed that they would publish the book, called Saar Granth, which would be launched by the President in 2023. "They claimed that they will publish a book, called Saar Granth, which will be launched by the President in 2023. They were spreading misinformation and for this, they were asking for money from big industrialists and other people," said Kadam.

An investigation is ongoing. Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National, and DD News.

