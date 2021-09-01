Mumbai man spends two years in jail after sister falsely accuses him of rape

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man from Mumbai was acquitted by a special court after spending two years in jail after her sister accused him of rape.

Two years later, the sister retracted her statement saying that the allegations were false and that she did it as his brother had scolded her for going out with her boyfriend.

A special court in Dindoshi cleared the man of charges of rape and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The original FIR was filed in 2019 when the girl claimed that her brother had sexually assaulted her when their parents were not at home. Among the two witnesses were herself and the investigating officer.

In her fresh statement, the girl denied the contents of the FIR about sexual assault. She also denied that any medical examination was done at the hospital.

The court said the testimony of the girl was not trustworthy as it had contradictions and omissions. It also said that there was no evidence to show that the girl was a minor in 2018 at the time of the alleged incident.

