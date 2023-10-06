trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671508
GOREGAON BUILDING FIRE

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon Building, Seven Dead, 39 Injured

 The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 46 people were rescued from the blaze that erupted around 3 am at Jay Bhavani building, on MG Road, near Azad Maidan. 

Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
New Delhi: A massive fire engulfed a five-storey building in Goregaon, Mumbai, in the wee hours of Friday, claiming the lives of seven people and injuring 39 others, according to officials. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 46 people were rescued from the blaze that erupted around 3 am at Jay Bhavani building, on MG Road, near Azad Maidan. The fire was classified as Level 2, which means it required moderate firefighting efforts. The injured were rushed to HBT and Cooper Hospital for treatment. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

FURTHER DETAILS AWAITED.

