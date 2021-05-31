Mumbai metro to conduct trial run of new line today, CM Uddhav Thackeray to flag off project

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be present to flag off the trail run of Metro ‘2A’ and ‘Metro-07’ on Monday (May 31).

The metro is expected to be fully functional and available to the public approximately four months after the trial run.

The first phase from Dahanukarwadi to Aare is likely to start from October 2021 and the second line is expected to start by January 2022

A daily average of 9 lakh passengers will be able to travel once the metros are open to the public.

Commuters from Adheri to Dahisar are expected to benefit from this metro service as it will become easier to travel and local trains will not be the sole option of public transport.

The development of these metro lines is also expected to reduce congestion on western highway and in western local.

Every metro train will have 6 coaches, with one reserved for women. Apart from the one women’s special coach, 4 seats in each compartment will also be reserved for ladies.

The metro fare will range from Rs 10 for minimum distance and Rs 80 for maximum distance. The metro will be pollution free.

Live TV