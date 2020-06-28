Mumbai Police appeals people to follow COVID-19 guidelines as city starts opening-up

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Sunday appealed people to follow the norms of personal safety and social distancing as the city has started giving relaxation under the Mission Begin Again guidelines issued by the state government.

The police statement read, '' While many activities have been permitted under the Mission Begin Again guidelines issued by State Government making the movement of people easier, the threat of COVID-19 still persists in the city. It is absolutely necessary that we all follow the norms of personal safety and social distancing.'' It added, ''Mumbai Police appeals to all citizens to adhere to the lockdown guidelines as issued by the State Government strictly and ensure the following while moving out.''

The ten-point guideline issued by the state government are as follows:

i. All movement outdoors should be restricted for essential activities only.

ii. While moving outdoors, wearing of face masks is compulsory.

iii. Visit to markets, salons, barber shops etc. shall be restricted to those within a radius of 2 Km from residence only. Movement outside this radius for shopping etc. is strictly prohibited.

iv. Similarly, outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of 2km from place of residence.

v. Movement beyond 2 Km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies.

vi. Social distancing norms are to be followed compulsorily at all times.

vii. Strict action will be taken against all persons who violate the above norms.

viii. Shops/markets not following social distancing norms will be closed down.

ix. No movement of persons except for essential activities is allowed during night curfew between 2100 hours to 0500 hours. Any violation of the night curfew shall be strictly penalised.

x. All vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded.

Sensing the danger of the situation, during pandemic the police said that the onus of defeating COVID-19 lies on all of us and we can achieve this only when we follow the personal safety and social distancing guidelines at all times.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in cases in Maharshtra stands at 1,59,133 which makes it the worst-hit state in India.