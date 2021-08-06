Mumbai police file molestation case against Vibhu Agrawal, CEO of Ullu Digital

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered a molestation case against Vibhu Agrawal, the CEO of film production company Ullu Digital Private Limited for allegedly sexually harassing a woman.

Agrawal has been booked under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Mumbai.

Anjali Raina, the company's country head has also been booked, Mumbai Police informed, according to news agency ANI.

The police further informed that a 28-year-old woman was molested in the storeroom of Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd`s Andheri office.

The company was earlier in the news for the production of obscene and pornographic content.

