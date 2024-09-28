Mumbai Police Summons BookMyShow CEO Over Alleged Black Market Resale Of Coldplay Concert Tickets

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has summoned Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment which is the parent company of BookMyShow, in connection with an investigation into the alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets. According to reports from ANI, the company’s technical head has also been summoned as part of the ongoing enquiry.

Both Ashish Hemrajani and the company's technical head have been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday, September 28, 2024, to provide their statements. The summons follows a complaint filed by Advocate Amit Vyas who has accused the ticketing platform of enabling the black market sale of tickets for the much-anticipated Coldplay concert. It is set to take place from January 19 to 21, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium.

The tickets were originally priced at Rs 2,500 and are being resold by third parties and influencers for up to Rs 3 lakh, according to Vyas. He has accused BookMyShow of misleading the public and Coldplay fans and is pushing for an FIR to be filed against the company on charges of fraud.

The EOW has already taken Vyas' statement and identified several brokers linked to the alleged ticket scalping. The investigation is ongoing with more individuals likely to be summoned as the case progresses. The Coldplay concert is scheduled for January 19 to 21, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium and it is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year.