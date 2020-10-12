Mumbai power outage: BMC issues emergency numbers as several areas face blackout

Several areas in Mumbai faced a major power outage on Monday (October 12) due to grid failure. Multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-Padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system was reported with 360 MW supply in the city and suburbs being affected. The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), which is responsible for supplying power to Mumbai, has confirmed the development.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued helpline numbers in case of emergencies. The emergency numbers are 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403.

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted,” BEST tweeted.

Maharahtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that power services will be restored in around one hour, adding that the government's efforts are going on. Juhu, Andheri, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel were the worst affected areas due to power cut.

Read: Mumbai outage: Major power cut in several areas due to grid failure

Western Railway local trains shut between Churchgate to Vasai railway station after Mumbai Metropolitian Region (MMR) also experienced a power outage. “Mumbai Suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us” the public relations office of the central railway said. On Central Railway, trains are not running between CSMT and Diva; while on Western Railway, train services are halted between Churchgate and Vasai.

Live TV

Several petrol pumps have been shut down in Mumbai due to power outage. However, both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said that trading was on both the bourses despite power failure.