Mumbai outage: Major power cut in several areas due to grid failure

Many areas in Mumbai faced a power outage on Monday morning due to grid failure. The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), which is responsible for supplying power to Mumbai, has confirmed the development.

“Due to grid failure, the supply of power in the city is disrupted,” a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport [BEST] spokesperson confirmed.

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted,” it posted on Twitter.

Inconveniences is regretted. — BEST Electricity (@myBESTElectric) October 12, 2020

Juhu, Andheri, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel were the worst affected areas due to power cut.

Western Railway local trains shut between Churchgate to Vasai railway station after Mumbai Metropolitian Region (MMR) also experienced a power outage. “Mumbai Suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us” the public relations office of the central railway said. On Central Railway, trains are not running between CSMT and Diva; while on Western Railway, train services are halted between Churchgate and Vasai.

However, both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said that trading was on both the bourses despite power failure.

Several residents took Twitter to complain of a sudden electricity outage.