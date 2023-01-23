topStoriesenglish
Mumbai Shocker: Neighbour rapes 20-month-old baby in Worli

According to the police, the girl`s mother had gone out of the house for some time when the accused took the girl to his place and raped her. 

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-month-old child in Mumbai`s Worli area, police said on Monday. On the basis of the statement of the victim`s mother, the Worli Police yesterday arrested the accused and registered a case against him under Section 376 of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the accused will be presented in court today. Police informed that both the accused and the victim are residents of the same area. According to the police, the girl`s mother had gone out of the house for some time when the accused took the girl to his place and raped her. When the victim`s mother returned, she had some doubts as the girl had been crying.

When she took the girl to the nearest hospital, the doctor informed her that the girl had been raped, the police said. The girl`s mother reached the nearest police station and registered a case.The police immediately swung into action and the accused was arrested yesterday, they said. 

