Mumbai To Ayodhya First Direct Flight Begins Today

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the renowned low-cost airline, IndiGo, headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, is set to inaugurate its maiden direct flight connecting Mumbai and Ayodhya, marking a historic milestone in air travel between the two cities.

Mumbai Departure, Ayodhya Arrival Timings

The maiden flight is scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 12:30 pm, reaching Ayodhya at 2:45 pm. The return journey will commence at 3:15 pm from Ayodhya, with the aircraft landing back in Mumbai at 5:40 pm.

Strategic Expansion: Ayodhya-Delhi Air Connectivity

This development follows IndiGo's successful commencement of flights between Ayodhya and Delhi on December 13, strategically aligning with the impending inauguration of the Ram temple.

Adding to the connectivity, Air India Express has announced flights between Delhi and Ayodhya, with operations commencing on December 30.

Ayodhya-Bengaluru-Kolkata Route Expansions

Expanding further, Air India Express is set to introduce direct flights connecting Ayodhya with two major metros – Bengaluru and Kolkata – starting January 17.

For Bengaluru-bound travellers, the inaugural flight is scheduled on January 17 at 8:05 am, arriving in Ayodhya at 10:35 am. The return journey will commence at 3:40 pm from Ayodhya, landing in Bengaluru at 6:10 pm.

For Kolkata, the flight will depart from Ayodhya at 11:05 am, reaching Kolkata at 12:50 pm. The return leg will take off from Kolkata at 1:25 pm, arriving in Ayodhya at 3:10 pm.

IndiGo’s Pioneering Role: Linking Ayodhya-Delhi Since December 13

Notably, IndiGo took the lead on December 13 by initiating flights between Ayodhya's Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport and Delhi, strategically capitalizing on the BJP government’s ambitious plan to inaugurate the Ram temple.

Ayodhya Airport's Transformation: Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhyadham

The Ayodhya airport, renamed 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhyadham', is poised to become a significant gateway to the temple town, aligning with its evolving status as a major international pilgrimage centre. The estimated cost for the first phase of the airport's construction stands at approximately Rs 1,450 crore.