Mumbai Woman Arrested In Telangana For Trafficking Indians To Cambodia; Know Modus Operandi

Mumbai woman Priyanka Siddu arrested for trafficking Indians to Cambodia for cybercrime; charged with human trafficking and cybercrime.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A 30-year-old woman from Mumbai, who is alleged to be a recruitment agent, has been arrested by Telangana Police’s cybercrime wing in connection with an international job scam.

Reportedly, Priyanka Shivkumar Siddu, a 30-year-old woman from Chembur, Mumbai, has been accused of trafficking job seekers to Cambodia. There they were allegedly coerced into engaging in cybercriminal activities under harsh conditions, according to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB).

Officials allege that after working at a now-defunct job processing agency, she started her own unlicensed agency, deceiving job seekers with promises of legitimate employment visas. 

As per the reports, the Siddu scheme involved collaboration with Narayana, who is the other agent who had connections with Jithender Shah, also known as Amer Khan, the director of a Chinese-owned company in Cambodia.

She also travelled to Cambodia to consider job opportunities and was offered a commission of around ₹42,000 for each candidate she recruited. Upon returning to India, she began processing visas for her nephew, Akshay Vaidhya, and his friend, Danish Khan, who became the first victims of her scam, police said, India Today reported.

The Telangana Cyber Crime Police have charged Siddu with several offenses, including human trafficking and cybercrime violations. The investigation is ongoing as authorities strive to reveal the full scope of her criminal network and the extent of the harm inflicted on her victims.

