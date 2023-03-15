Mumbai Woman's Decomposed Body Found In Plastic Bag, Daughter Taken Into Custody

New Delhi: The body of a 53-year-old lady was found inside a plastic bag in Mumbai's Lalbhaug area on Wednesday, police said, adding that the body had been hidden in a closet for months. The woman's 22-year-old daughter has been detained for questioning.

The deceased woman's brother and nephew filed a missing persons report at Kalachowki police station on Tuesday, according to DCP Pravin Mundhe. The woman's decomposing body was found inside a plastic bag while inspecting the first-floor apartment.

The woman's daughter has been detained and is being questioned by police. The cause of death, in this case, has yet to be determined, and the woman's body has been submitted for a post-mortem examination.

In the previous several months, there have been numerous reports of murder victims' bodies being discovered in their houses. In the Shraddha Walkar murder case, 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala allegedly murdered his live-in partner and kept parts of her body in a refrigerator he bought for the purpose before dumping them, one by one, around the Mehrauli forest in Delhi.