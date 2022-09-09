Mumbai's dabbawalas express grief over demise of Queen Elizabeth II, recall breakfast with her

Mumbai: Dabbawalas from Mumbai on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The dabbawalas operate a globally renowned lunchbox delivery and return system that supplies hot lunches from homes and restaurants to people at work. Raghunath Medge, an office bearer of the Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Association, said, "On behalf of all the dabbawalas of Mumbai, I pay my heartfelt condolences to the royal family," adding that Dabbawalas were unknown to the world but became famous due to Queen Elizabeth and the royal family.

Notably, Raghunath Medge and another association office-bearer Sopan Mare attended the royal wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles in April 2005. Recalling his eight-day visit to London for the royal wedding, Medge told PTI that they had breakfast with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family at Windsor Castle.

"We had breakfast twice at Windsor Castle with the royal family and the Queen was present," PTI quoted Medge, who added that they did not get an opportunity to interact with her due to language barrier, but she treated them very humbly. He said that Queen Elizabeth had enquired about them when Mumbai was attacked by Pakistani terrorists in November 2008.

Also read: Camilla becomes Queen, but without the sovereign's powers - Here’s why

Condolences poured in from around the world. Leaders and politicians took to Twitter to mourn the death of the British Queen.After the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles, who took the regnal name of Charles III, has become the new monarch.

Also read: Operation Unicorn sets in with Queen Elizabeth II's death, what happens now

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and hailed her "inspiring leadership". Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018 and said, "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."

The Prime Minister said Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. He further tweeted, "She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of the UK in this sad hour."

The longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II, took her last breath at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96, according to Buckingham Palace statement that announced her demise on September 8.

The statement referred to the Queen`s eldest son, Prince of Wales, Charles as the new King ascending over the queen who reigned for 70 years and 7 months, adding "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, Queen was the oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth.

Notably, a 10-day mourning was declared over the death of Elizabeth II, who was a formal head of state in 15 countries.

(With PTI/ANI Inputs)