Murli Dhar Gyanchandani: He Is UP's Richest Man, Stays Far Away From Limelight, You Must Have Used His Products

Elon Musk holds the title of the richest person globally, Mukesh Ambani leads the list in India. But do you know who holds the title of the richest person in Uttar Pradesh? Today, we will discuss the wealthiest individual in UP and delve into the vast wealth they possess, surpassing even the affluent businessmen of Noida and Gurugram.

Residing in Kanpur

The name of the richest person in Uttar Pradesh is Murli Dhar Gyanchandani, with a net worth of 120 billion rupees. According to the 2022 Hurun Rich List, Murli Dhar Gyanchandani is the wealthiest person in UP. He is the owner of the R.S.P.L. Group, which manufactures Ghadi detergent powder. Murli Dhar Gyanchandani resides in Kanpur, UP, and is also the owner of Red Chief footwear company.



Prominent Companies like Namaste India and Ghadi Detergent

Furthermore, Murli Dhar's brother holds the third position on the list, with a net worth of 80 billion rupees. It is worth mentioning that Murli Dhar's father used to manufacture oil soap using glycerin. In the 1980s, they launched Ghadi detergent, and they also own Namaste India Dairy Farm. Murli Dhar's sons, Manoj and Rahul, manage the company.

Contributing to Society

Notably, the Gyanchandani family has also established a charitable hospital in Kanpur, named after their parents. This hospital provides medical treatment to underprivileged individuals. Besides their domestic ventures, the Gyanchandani family has expanded their business internationally. Their brand's sales extend beyond India and are recognized globally. In the list of the richest individuals in the country, Murli Dhar holds the 149th position.

Increasing Number of Wealthy Individuals in UP

To be featured in the Hurun list, one must have a net worth of at least 10 billion rupees. The number of individuals in Uttar Pradesh with a net worth exceeding 10 billion rupees has significantly increased. This year, 25 industrialists from UP have secured a spot on the list. It is the highest number so far. Last year, there were only 22 names from UP on the list. Speaking of Noida, eight individuals from Noida, six from Agra, five from Lucknow, and one from Prayagraj have made it to the list.