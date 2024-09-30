'Muslim Population Increasing, Your Rule Will End...': SP Leader Mehboob Ali Warns Yogi Adityanath Government

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, the Samajwadi Party leaders are touring the state. While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is countering the ruling BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath every other day on topics related to unemployment, paperleaks, crime and bulldozer action, SP leader Mehboob Ali has landed his party into soup with his controversial remark. Mehboob Ali, an MLA from Amroha, made this statement while addressing a public rally in Bijnor, where his controversial remarks emerged.

Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali made a bold claim that the increasing Muslim population in Uttar Pradesh will lead to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ouster from power by 2027. The former cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government used the growing Muslim population to issue a warning to the Yogi Adityanath administration. During the rally, Ali stated that the Muslim population in the state has increased, and as a result, the BJP's rule will come to an end. He further referenced the Mughal rule over India, which lasted 800 years, saying that if the Mughal rule ceased to exist, how long the BJP remain in power in Uttar Pradesh? The MLA then predicted that by 2027, Yogi Adityanath would be out of power in Uttar Pradesh.

While addressing the 'Samvidhan Samman Sabha' in Bijnor, Mehboob Ali also criticised at the Modi government. He accused the government of selling everything, including railways, telecommunication, LIC, and airports. The MLA added that the public has now realized the truth and that the BJP will not return to power.

Ali further accused the BJP of being against the Constitution, claiming that the party opposes reservations. He asserted that the Samajwadi Party upholds the principles of the Constitution. The SP leader also alleged that under the BJP government, the rule of law no longer exists.